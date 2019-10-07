As Man Utd’s miserable start to the campaign continues, it’s now been reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job could be on the line after the international break.

The Red Devils have managed to collect just nine points from their opening eight Premier League games, which leaves them down in 12th place in the standings.

SEE MORE: Emergence of starlet could see Real Madrid scrap pursuit of Paul Pogba

That’s 15 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and five points behind fourth-placed Leicester City, as they’ve managed to score just nine goals so far this season with four coming in the same game on the opening weekend against Chelsea.

In turn, that form simply isn’t good enough for the club and according to The Mirror, Solskjaer is said to be ‘fighting to save his job’ with club chief Ed Woodward potentially starting to consider his position as manager.

Further, it’s added that should Man Utd suffer a big loss to Liverpool on October 20, that could even be the last straw for the hierarchy which forces them into making a change on the bench.

If that wasn’t enough for Solskjaer to deal with, the report even suggests that some of the players aren’t convinced over the Norwegian tactician’s coaching abilities, and so it sounds as though things might start to unravel at Old Trafford soon if they can’t pick up their form.

After making such a brilliant start to life as Man Utd boss, things have progressively gone wrong for the United legend and it’s now unclear as to whether he will be able to turn things around and save his job.

On one hand, the problems are much bigger than him at Old Trafford from the hierarchy’s priorities to the lack of quality in the squad, but perhaps a more proven manager could deal with the issues at the club better.