There is nothing like a bit of corruption or illegal activities to help a player completely lose the respect and status they built up during their playing days.

We’ve seen people like Michel Platini disgrace himself by being charged with corruption, and it looks like another legendary ex player could be in some serious trouble with the law.

A report from Veja in Brazil has suggested police are investigating money being transferred from a known criminal faction to former Brazil legend Cafu. The report did suggest it might have been a purchase of land or property, but the player has denied owning any assets or property in the place where all of this happened.

It looks like he has some pretty serious allegations to answer in the wake of it. The reports don’t say what the potential outcome of all of this could be right now, but it does talk about money laundering allegations so you wonder if prison could be a real possibility for Cafu.

He will go down as one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time. He captained the team to World Cup glory alongside becoming the most capped player in Brazil’s history with 142 appearances.

He’s also very well known for his playing spell in Europe, particularly in Italy where he enjoyed successful spells with Roma and AC Milan.

It doesn’t appear to be the first time he’s faced some trouble with the law. During his time in Italy he was caught up in a potential scandal involving fake passports, but no charges were ever proved. These allegations could have serious implications for him if there’s anything in it this time.