Manchester United are looking increasingly likely to replace struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

At least, that’s according to shifts in bookmakers’ odds after results over the weekend, with United suffering another poor result as they were beaten 1-0 away to Newcastle.

Pochettino’s Spurs, meanwhile, are also going through a real rough patch and were beaten 3-0 by Brighton, and it could lead to the Argentine finally getting the opportunity to make his way to Old Trafford.

Despite his recent struggles, Pochettino has done great work in his time at Tottenham and has long been tipped to take a bigger job sooner or later.

The 47-year-old has been linked with Man Utd in the past, as well as with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, and is now the 5/2 favourite to replace Solskjaer at the Theatre of Dreams.

Solskjaer himself, meanwhile, is down to just 4/1 to be the next Premier League manager sacked, according to the Sun.

The Norwegian tactician is surely running out of time at MUFC as he leads them through their worst start to a season in the Premier League era and their worst away form for 30 years.

While Solskjaer will always be a United legend from his playing days with the club, it’s hard to argue that Pochettino wouldn’t be a major upgrade in the Red Devils’ hot seat.