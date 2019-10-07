Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that his team can still catch Liverpool in the Premier League table despite being eight points below them.

The reigning champions registered their second league defeat of the season by losing 2-0 to Wolves in their own backyard courtesy of a brace from Adama Traore. This was Manchester City’s first home defeat to them since 1999.

Despite the loss, Guardiola’s side remain second in the Premier League table but they are eight points behind Liverpool. The Spaniard is of the opinion that despite the gap, his team can still catch the European champions. As quoted by Sky Sports: “I know these guys. They are still incredibly involved and they can still do it. The distance is big, I know that. For many circumstances, they [Liverpool] didn’t drop points. It is better not to think one team is eight points ahead. It is only October. It is a lot of points [difference]. But it is better not to think about that. It is better to think about what is next.”

Last season, Liverpool had a seven-point lead over Manchester City in December but the latter still went on to win the league thanks to the Reds registering a few winless results during January, February and March.

This time, it all depends if Liverpool once again produce some shaky performances. Given their current form, it doesn’t seem very likely but you never know.

Manchester City’s next fixture is against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the 19th.