Three out, one in: Juventus plan for January transfer window touted

Juventus will reportedly look to offload three players in January while trying to bolster their options at left-back to strengthen Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

It’s been a solid start to the season for the reigning Serie A champions, as Sunday night’s win over rivals Inter moved them back to the top of the table after seven games.

Sarri is arguably now starting to see his ideas and style be implemented by his players on the pitch, and so he’ll hope that they continue to pick up results in more convincing fashion in the weeks and months ahead.

Given the quality and depth at the Italian tactician’s disposal, it’s difficult to see where he could improve the squad in January, but ultimately a plan has been touted on how Juventus could trim their numbers before targeting a key area of the group where they are perhaps a little light.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri will look to offload Mattia Perin, Marko Pjaca and Mario Mandzukic in the New Year as the trio have all failed to make an impression so far this season and given the competition for places, it’s unlikely that situation will change for any of them.

Meanwhile, there could be one arrival in January though, as the report goes on to add that Juventus will look to snap up a left-back to add competition and cover for Alex Sandro, rather than rely on Mattia De Sciglio to show his versatility to play on either flank.

It’s a sensible idea in truth as it’s an area where they have been lacking for some time now, and so it could be crucial in terms of helping them continue to compete on multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign.

For now though, they’ll focus on picking up more positive results and taking further steps towards achieving their objectives for this season with the group currently available to Sarri.