Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been advised to look out for his own career and quit the club for a transfer to Manchester City.

This is the advice of former Liverpool and England right-back Glen Johnson, who believes Kane should not worry too much about loyalty to Spurs as they wouldn’t show loyalty to him if he stopped scoring goals.

Johnson also believes there could soon be an opening at City for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, and it certainly makes sense that Kane could be seen as ideal to replace the Argentine.

The England international has been a world class performer for Tottenham, scoring 171 goals for the club in 262 appearances, but his performances have yet to help Spurs win any silverware.

With the team now really struggling under Mauricio Pochettino this season, it could be an ideal time for Kane to think about moving on and giving himself the chance to win major trophies elsewhere.

Johnson has named City as an ideal destination and it’s fair to say Kane would probably be in with a much better shot of lifting a few Premier League titles and maybe even the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium.

“If I was in Harry’s shoes, I would think that I can play elsewhere and have a much better chance of playing with better players and adding trophies to my cabinet,” Johnson told BetDaq, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“In a couple of years his goals could dry up at Spurs and he’d be out the door. There’s no loyalties in football and he has to look after himself first and foremost.

“I don’t think he’d be suited to the Spanish style of playing, so he might have to wait for Sergio Aguero to move on at City before going there, but it’s not out of the question that could happen in my opinion.

“If I was Harry, I know what I’d do, I’d be moving on for the sake of my career to win as much as I could.”