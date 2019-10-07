Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that left-back Kieran Tierney is close to starting for the Gunners.

The Scottish international made his first start of the season in the Carabao Cup match against Nottingham Forest and later played in the Europa League fixture against Standard Liege. However, the 22-year-old is yet to feature in a Premier League fixture for Arsenal. Tierney was an unused substitute in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Emery has said that the left-back is not very far away from starting for Arsenal. As quoted by the Mirror, the Gunners manager said: “Kieran Tierney is closer to us, he played on Thursday and today he was on the bench if we needed him.”

It seems like Emery is taking a pretty cautious approach with the 22-year-old. Tierney missed the start of the season due to a hernia operation he underwent in May. However, he is back to full fitness now and should be featuring more regularly for Arsenal. Given that he won’t be featuring for Scotland during the upcoming international break, Tierney should be prepared to start in the Gunners’ next fixture which is against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on the 22nd.