Video: Francesco Totti produces magical solo goal for Italy legends vs Germany

There are fewer players more respected than Francesco Totti since the turn of the millennium. He stuck with his home town club and managed to bring the title to Roma and star for Italy.

He also showed his all round game by transitioning from an elegant number 10 to a deadly striker during his career. He eventually retired in 2017, but showed he still has some magic in those boots with this effort for an Italy legends team tonight:

2-2 at the half. Totti with an assist on the goal by Toni and then scores one himself. The man can still play! pic.twitter.com/o3bnXoF57u — SIGN??RE?CALC10? (@SIGNORE_CALCIO) October 7, 2019

The great man scored over 300 goals in his career, this is just another one he can add to the list.