Why Barcelona sacked Victor Valdes as youth team coach just months after appointment

Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve sacked Victor Valdes as their youth team coach despite only appointing him this past summer.

The 37-year-old came through the youth ranks at the Catalan giants himself and went on to enjoy a glittering playing career at the Nou Camp.

Having made over 500 appearances for the senior side while winning countless honours including six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, there is no doubt that the Spaniard has written his name into the history books for Barcelona.

However, his start to life as a coach hasn’t gone to plan, as Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona have confirmed that Valdes has been sacked from his position as youth team coach.

The report goes on to reveal that there were several clashes behind the scenes with other club figures and officials, and it seems as though it eventually led to the decision from the reigning Spanish champions that the current set-up wasn’t working.

In turn, they’ve decide to axe Valdes despite the fact that he only took the job a matter of months ago, with Franc Artiga now taking his place as he gets a promotion.

Given what he contributed to the club as a player in a hugely successful period for Barcelona, fans would undoubtedly have been hoping that a coaching stint would work for Valdes. Unfortunately, it hasn’t gone to plan this time round, and time will tell if he gets another chance in the future.