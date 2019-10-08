Vancouver Whitecaps have opened talks with Chelsea over Olivier Giroud’s availability, but the striker is more interested in joining their MLS rivals.

Giroud’s future at Stamford Bridge has been the subject of much speculation in recent times, with first-team opportunities for the World Cup winner currently at a premium under Frank Lampard.

The 33-year-old’s current contract with the Blues is due to expire at the end of the season, at which point he will become available on a free transfer.

According to Sportsnet 650 radio commentator Dan Riccio, Vancouver Whitecaps have contacted Chelsea to discuss a possible transfer deal for Giroud next year.

Source: Vancouver Whitecaps have contacted Chelsea striker and World Cup champion Olivier Giroud about a potential transfer. However, he only wants a Los Angeles, Miami, Washington, New York or Chicago move. #VWFC #MLS #CFC — Dan Riccio (@DanRiccio650) October 8, 2019

The MLS expert claims that the French striker is, however, more attracted to the likes of LAFC, Inter Miami, DC United, New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire.

Giroud has been restricted to just three Premier League appearances so far this season, with Tammy Abraham currently serving as Chelsea’s first-choice striker.

Lampard’s faith in the 22-year-old has been rewarded, as he’s hit eight goals in eight Premier League matches to help the Blues climb up to fifth in the standings.

As he approaches the latter stages of his career, a switch to the United States could be a smart move for Giroud, with regular football likely to be forthcoming in an exciting league which is developing quickly.

The France international would surely be a huge success in the MLS, but it remains to be seen whether or not he is ready to call time on his career in European football.