Man Utd have reportedly suffered a transfer blow as Roma will also target Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old has been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri thus far as he hasn’t featured in Serie A while he was left out of their Champions League squad.

With that in mind, the beneficial outcome for all concerned is surely an exit in January, and the Metro reported last week how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was eager to add the Croatian stalwart to his squad at Old Trafford.

It comes after leaving himself light up front this past summer, with Daniel James coming in while both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez were allowed to join Inter.

Coupled with injuries to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, it has blunted an already thin Man Utd attack which has managed just nine goals in eight Premier League games so far this season, with four of those goals coming in the same game against Chelsea.

In turn, attacking reinforcements are needed in January it seems, but they’ll have to now fend off competition for Mandzukic’s signature.

According to Calciomercato, Roma are now targeting a swoop for the experienced forward to add depth alongside Edin Dzeko, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the potential option of staying in Italy trumps any offer from Man Utd.

Aside from offering experience, leadership and depth, Mandzukic would also provide a different dynamic in the final third to offer physicality and an aerial threat, and so it could be crucial for United to try and pip Roma to his signing in the New Year and give themselves a lift in the second half of the campaign.