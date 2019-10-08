Barcelona are reportedly keen to reach an agreement with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen over a contract renewal to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

The 27-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2014 and has gone on to make 200 appearances for the reigning La Liga champions since.

In that time, he has established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe, and so it’s no real surprise that Barcelona wish to keep him with them for the foreseeable future.

As noted by Marca, Barca are said to be ‘desperate’ to agree on a contract renewal, with the German international’s current deal running until June 2022.

While that gives them plenty of time to hold discussions and reach an agreement, it seems as though Barcelona are keen to avoid wasting any time over a decision that they know that they’ll reach regardless.

In turn, that would suggest that it will be down to whether or not Ter Stegen is firstly equally as eager to renew and whether or not his demands can be met by the club, and if both of those boxes are ticked, then there should be no reason as to why a renewal can’t be secured.

Given the attacking quality in the Barcelona squad, it’s often easy for the defensive stars to miss out on the headlines. That is perhaps applicable to Ter Stegen too as he’s kept 86 clean sheets in his 200 appearances for the Catalan giants, showcasing his class time and time again to help them compete for major honours year in and year out.