Arsenal have reportedly suffered an injury blow as Reiss Nelson has sustained a knee problem and is expected to be ruled out until November.

The 19-year-old has been given chances to impress by Unai Emery so far this season, making four appearances across all competitions and responding with a goal and two assists.

That in turn suggests that he could be capable of playing a key role in Arsenal’s pursuit of trophies and a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, but he has now seen that hope take a blow as he will spend the next few weeks on the sidelines.

As reported by the Evening Standard, a knee injury has forced him to withdraw from international duty with the England U21s, and he is now expected to be ruled out of action until November as he will receive treatment and allow the issue to heal.

Along with the likes of Joe Willock and Buyako Saka, Emery has shown that he will look to the club’s youth products to play a part this season and help them not only just compete this season, but to improve and develop their respective games to become long-term assets.

Nelson undoubtedly fits that mould having also spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim where he impressed with seven goals in 29 appearances, and he’ll be hoping to fully recover as quickly as possible from his knee injury to get back to pushing for a place in the Arsenal starting line-up heading into the all-important festive period.

Fortunately for Emery he has various other options at his disposal and so Nelson’s absence shouldn’t hurt Arsenal too much. Nevertheless, it’s a blow especially with Europa League and League Cup games coming up before the end of October.