Brighton fans given chance to #BringBrunoBack with their own mural design

Brighton and Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been given the chance to design their own mural to pay tribute to recently-retired club legend Bruno.

The 39-year-old spent seven years at Brighton, becoming a real cult hero and fan favourite as he played a major role in guiding the club to the Premier League.

As explained in the video below, Bruno did have a mural in Brighton, though it was recently removed, much to the dismay of many Seagulls supporters.

The Stag Company are now taking fan entries to #BringBrunoBack so the community can give a fitting tribute to a club hero who has done so much for the team and also the Brighton area as a whole.

Bruno himself has commented on this, saying: “I am very proud that so many fans want to commemorate my time at BHA and I can only repeat what I said to them when I retired – Once a seagull, always a seagull!”

It will certainly be interesting to see what Brighton’s biggest artistic talents can come up with, and with the help of this award-winning stag do company, it would be great to see the Spaniard honoured again.

