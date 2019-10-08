Dani Ceballos provides encouraging update on Arsenal future

Arsenal’s on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos has provided an update on his time at the Emirates Stadium following his summer transfer window move from Real Madrid.

The Spain international is only due to be with the Gunners for a single season, but fans would surely love to see him stay permanently after such a promising start to life in the Premier League.

Ceballos didn’t play regularly at Real Madrid but has taken his chances with Arsenal so far, contributing one goal and two assists so far for Unai Emery’s side.

It may well be that Ceballos could continue to struggle to break into the Madrid team in the future, so a permanent transfer to Arsenal could be ideal for all involved.

The 23-year-old certainly seems happy with life in north London so far, as he admits he has no regrets over not being with Real this season and feels he’s where he wants to be with Arsenal.

“I don’t feel sorry for not being there [Madrid]. In my head was to play and enjoy [football],” he said, as quoted by Charles Watts in the tweet above.

“I am very happy in Arsenal, I played 10 games where I showed my best level. Now I am where I want to be.”