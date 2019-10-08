John Terry pays big compliment to Frank Lampard after latest Chelsea win

Chelsea legend John Terry was clearly impressed with what he saw of the Blues in their 4-1 win away to Southampton at the weekend.

Frank Lampard is really growing into his role as Chelsea manager, getting this youthful side to play some fine football and clearly improving the players he’s had to work with.

Despite his lack of experience and Chelsea’s transfer ban, Lampard is starting to look a fine appointment as he does some impressive work in difficult circumstances.

The former England international’s old CFC team-mate Terry sent him a message on Instagram after the win at the St Mary’s Stadium…

The former Chelsea captain described Lampard’s side as being great to watch, which is certainly a comment that will go down well with Lampard and with Blues fans.

After a difficult start to the season, Chelsea have won their last four games in a row and have climbed to fifth in the Premier League table.

By normal standards at Stamford Bridge, it’s still not quite enough, but this is not a standard season for the club and it’s clear Lampard seems to be building something very exciting.