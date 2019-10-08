Manchester United are reportedly preparing the groundwork to step up their transfer pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Red Devils could do with more firepower up front at the moment after a poor start to the season, with the likes of Marcus Rashford failing to step up since the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

United have been linked several times with Dembele as he’s impressed at the likes of Celtic and Fulham in the past, and Duncan Castles claims on the Transfer Window Podcast that the club are now stepping up their interest in him.

Castles describes Man Utd as beginning the groundwork for a deal, whilst adding that the deal looks a realistic one due to the player’s dissatisfaction with his situation at Lyon.

Dembele has not always been a regular starter up front for the Ligue 1 side despite his impressive scoring record, and this should make it that bit easier to sign the 23-year-old for a reasonable price.

It should also help persuade the Frenchman to move to Old Trafford as he’d surely start ahead of any of United’s current forwards.