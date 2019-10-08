Video: Diego Maradona does hilarious dressing room dance after first win as Gimnasia manager

A video of Diego Maradona dancing in celebration of his first win as Gimnasia manager is doing the rounds online.

Watch below as the Argentine football legend shows once again why he’s one of the game’s biggest characters with this bizarre show in the changing rooms after his side’s victory.

Just Diego Maradona doing Diego Mardadona things ? ? pic.twitter.com/JgZ3baukY3 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 8, 2019

To be honest, we’re not sure how much of a good motivational tool this would be, as these disturbing moves might make you think twice about winning a game again.

Fair play to Maradona though, for continuing to entertain us after all these years!