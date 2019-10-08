Despite their tumultuous start to the campaign, Man Utd are reportedly making ambitious plans to bolster their squad in order to get back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his side win just two of their opening eight Premier League games, a run of results which leaves them down in 12th place in the table.

Further, they haven’t entirely convinced in the Europa League either, and so question marks have been raised over their ability to not only win trophies this season, but whether or not they will be able to break back into the top four to secure a return to the Champions League.

That could have a major impact on their ability to recruit top talent next year, but according to Goal.com, they are still pursuing both West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to significantly bolster the squad and add real quality.

It certainly won’t be cheap to prise the pair away from their respective clubs though, as Rice is said to likely command over £90m, as is Koulibaly, and so United could be looking at a £180m splurge on just two players.

That said, the solidity, physical presence and quality that they could add to the spine of the starting XI could make it worth it, and so time will tell whether or not Man Utd have the financial power to make their moves.

Nevertheless, given that they’ve managed just nine goals in their eight league games so far this season, Solskjaer may also want to start considering attacking reinforcements too in order to solve a major problem in his side so far this season.

Given their recent results though, the United boss may be prioritising simply saving his job at this point in order to ensure that he’s still in charge of these two stars arrive next year.