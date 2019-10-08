Paulo Dybala takes swipe at Manchester United and Tottenham following transfer interest

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has aimed a bit of a dig at both Manchester United and Tottenham as he addressed transfer rumours about him leaving his current club during the summer.

The Argentina international ended up staying in Turin and has started the new season pretty well despite some talk that he might struggle to play as much under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Dybala didn’t have his best season for Juventus last year so it’s little surprise to see his future came into some doubt during the summer, and he could undoubtedly have strengthened these struggling Man Utd and Spurs sides.

The Mirror notes both these Premier League teams were in for Dybala but failed to sign him, and to rub salt into the wound he’s also quoted in the piece as admitting he didn’t enjoy being linked with a move away from Juve to clubs he didn’t want to join.

“It wasn’t an easy summer,” the 25-year-old told Tuttosport, as translated by the Mirror.

“Hearing your name linked to every team and every place, where you don’t want to go, isn’t a nice thing.

“But this is football, even if before the transfer window opened I said: ‘I want to stay here.'”

Dybala would surely have been an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front, and could have given Spurs a lift after their slow start to the season.