Former Arsenal man Ray Parlour believes Mesut Ozil’s career at the Emirates is probably over following his latest emission from the Gunners’ last game.

Ozil wasn’t even included in Arsenal’s match day squad for their win over Bournemouth on the weekend, which is the third time in as many games in all competitions that Emery has left the German out of his plans.

The former Real Madrid man has struggled with life in north London since Unai Emery’s arrival, with the playmaker bagging just six goals and three assists in all competitions during that time frame.

Ozil’s drop in form has lead to him being left out of the club’s starting XI, and match-day squads, in recent weeks, something that Parlour think is a sign that the player’s time at the Emirates is coming to an end.

As per Goal, when speaking about Ozil on TalkSport, Parlour stated “I have been really impressed by the youngsters coming through, from Arsenal’s point of view. Ozil’s not even in the squad now. I think that’s probably the end of his career at Arsenal. You have got youngsters that deserve an opportunity probably more than him at the moment.”

Parlour definitely has a point here, as stars like Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have been impressing lately, something that has lead to them seemingly replacing Ozil in the club’s starting XI.

The German definitely has a fight on his hands if he’s to reclaim his place in the club’s match-day squads in the near future.

Should he fail to do this, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Ozil depart the Gunners in the coming transfer windows, something that’d make Parlour’s prediction come true at the same time.