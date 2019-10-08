Menu

Video: Sir Alex Ferguson pays classy tribute to Arsene Wenger as he’s named Legend of Football

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has sent a classy message to former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as he was named a Legend of Football last night.

The Frenchman enjoyed a special evening in his honour to recognise his great career in the Premier League with Arsenal, where for many years he had a fierce rivalry with Ferguson.

The pair clearly have tremendous respect for each other, however, having calmed their feud towards the end of their careers, and Ferguson admits in the video above that he enjoyed competing against Wenger.

He said: “The career you had as a manager at Arsenal was absolutely fantastic – an absolute legend.

“I loved the competition against you. We had some great times and it’s wonderful you’re getting this award tonight. So good luck, my blessing with you.”

