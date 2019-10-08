Five-man Tottenham clear out touted in January as Pochettino eyes changes

Tottenham are reportedly plotting major changes to the make up of their squad with five senior stars tipped to be axed in the January transfer window.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign for Spurs, as they sit down in ninth place in the Premier League table and have picked up a solitary point in their opening two Champions League games.

SEE MORE: Tottenham star may have just played his last game for the club, says pundit

Last week was a terrible one for Mauricio Pochettino and his players in particular, having been thumped 7-2 by Bayern Munich, which was followed by a 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

In turn, Tottenham now face some difficult questions moving forward as it could be argued that they’ve gone as far as they can with this current group of players and perhaps even with Pochettino at the helm.

However, according to The Times, what their slump could result in is a mass exodus with up to five senior stars being tipped to leave in January, with Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose all reportedly on the list of potential outgoings in the New Year.

It would make sense as far as Eriksen is concerned given his contract expires in the summer, while Wanyama has struggled to hold down a prominent role this season.

The other names in question haven’t perhaps performed to the level expected of them either, and so it could be crucial to freshen things up and offload those not producing for Pochettino to help bring in new faces and get Tottenham back on track.

Time will tell if the interest and genuine offers are on the table for the players noted above, but it’s a risk too for Tottenham as they’ll surely have to bring in quality to replace them and that’s not going to be an easy task especially midway through the campaign.