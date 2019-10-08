Juventus face Bologna on October 19, and coach Maurizio Sarri is reportedly set to get good news on the injury front with key players recovering from setbacks

After their win over rivals Inter in the Derby d’Italia last weekend, the Bianconeri are back on top in the Serie A table and remain unbeaten this season.

It hasn’t been entirely convincing from Sarri and his players throughout, but there are more positive signs now and getting back a full-strength squad will certainly help the Italian tactician ensure that they compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

In turn, he’ll hope that the international break gives individuals time to recover, and it seems as though a trio could be back in contention and knocking on the door for a place in the starting line-up.

As noted by Calciomercato, Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo and Douglas Costa are all being backed to recover from their respective injury setbacks and be available for the clash against Bologna in the first game back following the international break.

While it remains to be seen if the medical staff give them the green light to feature, the fact that Juventus face Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League just three days after that and then three Serie A games in the space of a week, squad depth and competition for places will be vital.

That’s what Danilo and De Sciglio will provide in the full-back positions, while Douglas Costa made a bright start to the campaign and he’ll be bitterly disappointed that it was interrupted by injury. In turn, having the Brazilian back in the final third will be a major boost for Sarri in particular after he bagged two assists in three league outings before the injury struck.