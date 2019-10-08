Manchester United have been advised to spend £200million or more to seal the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane or a similar calibre of player up front.

The Red Devils have endured a nightmare start to the new season, with the likes of Marcus Rashford failing to really live up to expectations up front after the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

United had a decent summer as new-boys Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have all impressed, but it’s clear this team still needs a lot more investment.

Former MUFC ace Lee Sharpe, speaking to talkSPORT, believes a Kane-esque signing is essential next for his old club, and it’s hard to argue against that.

The England international is a world class finisher who more or less guarantees at least 25 goals a season – a tally Rashford has never come close to hitting in his career so far.

Kane would no doubt be expensive to sign from one of their big six rivals, but Sharpe singled out the 26-year-old as a player who could improve this Man Utd side.

“You need someone like a Harry Kane for £200m/£220m that is going to score you 25 goals a season and you’ve got a different outlook in the team,” he said.

United’s current club-record signing is Paul Pogba, who joined for £89m in 2016, as reported at the time by BBC Sport.

A club of their resources, however, should in theory have little trouble paying as much as £220m for Kane, who could be worth every penny.