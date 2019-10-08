How Solskjaer’s future at Man Utd could now depend on next two Premier League games

It’s been a miserable start to the campaign for Man Utd and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it’s reported a turnaround is needed quickly to avoid a sacking.

The Red Devils sit in 12th place in the Premier League table after eight games, having won just two of those outings thus far while scoring just nine goals.

In turn, the performances and results have both been short of expectations to date, and Solskjaer is seemingly coming under increased pressure to get his side on track and competing for a top-four finish this season.

After their defeat to Newcastle United ahead of the international break though, it seems as though the United boss will need to pull something out in his next two games otherwise he could be facing the sack.

According to The Sun, the Norwegian tactician could be axed if his side lose against Norwich City, although if they were to suffer a heavy defeat to rivals Liverpool in the first game back after the break, that could be enough to force the Man Utd hierarchy into making a change.

That all-important trip to Carrow Road comes on October 27, but with a difficult trip to Belgrade to face Partizan in the Europa League sandwiched in between that and the Liverpool clash it promises to be a difficult week just in terms of managing his squad alone.

Based on the report above though, if Solskjaer isn’t capable of getting the right results in that run of fixtures, then Man Utd could be on the look-out for a new manager in the coming weeks.