‘I would do better than those there now’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals he’s open to return to Europe

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he would be open to a return to Serie A and is unsurprisingly confident that he can still produce at the top level.

The Swedish legend recently turned 38 years of age, but that hasn’t slowed him down as he’s bagged 52 goals in 56 appearances for LA Galaxy since moving to MLS in 2018.

Prior to that, he enjoyed a glittering career in Europe with spells at Barcelona, Juventus, Inter, Man Utd and AC Milan, and now he has revealed that he’s still not ruling out a return to Italy in the future if the right offer presented itself.

“100% I’m still capable to play in Serie A, I feel it as a game: I still make the difference. In Italy and in all countries. If I can come to Italy I don’t see the problem, I would do better than those who are there now. We will see, there are so many things to think about, both physically and as an opportunity,” he is quoted as saying by Goal Italy.

Time will tell if an opportunity presents itself for Ibrahimovic, as ultimately it would have to suit him in terms of finding a key role to play and a chance to win more trophies, while the club in question would want to be certain he could provide a key contribution to help them achieve their objectives for the likely investment needed in terms of his wages.

Fans got to see the best of the Swede during his stints in Serie A, and perhaps with former club Milan struggling and having just changed coach again, Ibrahimovic might be willing to go back to San Siro and attempt to help them out of their struggles if they hold any interest in taking him back of course.