Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has stated that he’s currently happy at the club and doesn’t regret his decision to stay this summer.

As per BBC Sport, Hudson-Odoi, who’s recently penned a new £120,000-a-week deal with the club, has handed in a transfer request in the past, with German giants Bayern Munich also showing an interest in him in the past.

Thus, speculation would’ve been rife regarding the player’s future this past summer, however he put an end to all that once he penned his new five-year deal.

And now, the teenager has come out and stated that he’s content with life at the Blues, something that’ll be a relief for all their fans to hear.

As per the same BBC report, the youngster stated “The club have done so much for me and I’m so thankful for that. The decision that I made was a very good one for me and my family. We all thought that it was the right club to be at.”

Hudson-Odoi then added “I’ve been here all my life, so there’s no need to change yet. My mum and dad are happy where they are and I’m happy where I am.”

Hudson-Odoi has impressed on his return from injury recently, one that saw him out of action since April.

The winger has either scored or assisted in every game he’s played since coming back from injury, with the player re-establishing himself as one of the club’s best and most promising stars during that time frame as well.

It’ll be interesting to see if Hudson-Odoi can keep this form up going forward, and whether it’ll be enough to see him regain his starting place in the Blues’ side for the remainder of the season.