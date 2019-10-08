Incredible stat shows the gulf between Man Utd and Liverpool over last seven months

While it’s been a miserable time of late for Man Utd, long-time rivals Liverpool have been relentless in their bid to become a dominant force in England and Europe.

Jurgen Klopp led his side to a Champions League triumph last season, 12 months on from losing in the final against Real Madrid.

On top of that, they showed last year that they are now genuine contenders for the Premier League title, as although Man City pipped them to it last season, they have already opened up an eight-point gap over Pep Guardiola’s men this time round.

Meanwhile, it’s gone from bad to worse for Man Utd, as although they made a brilliant start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Jose Mourinho was sacked last December, they haven’t been able to maintain that and have slipped out of contention for the top four.

As seen in the stat below, the gulf between the two major rivals is seemingly growing and that’s reflected in their form as while Liverpool have won 17 Premier League games since March 10, United have picked up just 17 points in total in that same time.

That is a damning way to look at how far apart these two sides are right now, and it may get even worse for the Red Devils after the international break.

Man Utd host Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 20, and they’ll be desperate to not only give themselves a major morale boost with a win, but will also be hoping to inflict a first defeat of the season on the Merseyside giants, which would be a big blow for Klopp and his side given the form of the two sides going into the showdown.