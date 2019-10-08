Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique has been in contact with Barcelona representatives, as the Juventus star continues to struggle in Turin.

Rabiot completed a free transfer to Juve on July 1, after his previous contract at Paris Saint Germain expired. He joined the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Aaron Ramsey and Luca Pellegrini at the Allianz Stadium during a busy summer of business for the Serie A champions.

The 24-year-old star has not been able to establish himself as a regular in Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI yet, with only three Serie A appearances to his name so far this season.

Calcio Mercato reports that Rabiot is already growing frustrated with a lack of playing time, and his agent is now exploring a potential transfer to Barcelona next year.

The report states that Veronique Rabiot has been in touch with Camp Nou officials, but no formal arrangements have been put in place.

Juventus have so many options in midfield at the moment, meaning Rabiot may have to bide his time before breaking into Sarri’s first-team plans.

If the Frenchman is not prepared to be patient, a switch to Barca wouldn’t be a bad alternative, but competition for places is also fierce at Camp Nou at the moment.

Ernesto Valverde has the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Arthur to call upon in the middle of the park, along with Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, two top players who have not been able to get into the starting XI in recent weeks.

Rabiot needs to prove himself at the highest level again in order to reignite his career, whether that’s at Juve or Barca, otherwise he risks fading into anonymity as he approaches his prime.