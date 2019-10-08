Manchester City are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international would likely cost as much as £268million and is being eyed up by Pep Guardiola as star trio Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Gabriel Jesus could all leave the club, according to Don Balon.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world at the moment and still arguably has his best years ahead of him as he looks likely to be one of the biggest names of his generation.

And while City have been dominant in the Premier League in recent times, they look like they could do with that extra bit of star quality up front to help them make progress in the Champions League.

Mbappe could help take Guardiola’s side to the next level, and he’d make an ideal long-term replacement for Aguero, who surely cannot go on at his usual high level for much longer.

Silva recently confirmed to the Daily Mirror that he’d be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season, and it’s clear investment would be needed if City lost this many key players in quick succession.