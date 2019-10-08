Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly gave his players a brutal message following the recent 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

The Norwegian tactician may seem like Mr Nice Guy compared to Jose Mourinho, at least in public, but it seems that’s not quite the case if rumours are to be believed.

Following some dire recent form, Solskjaer has been tearing into his players and supposedly told them after the draw with Arsenal that none of them would even have made the bench for the club during the Sir Alex Ferguson days, according to the Sun.

In general, the Sun’s report suggests the former Molde boss is losing the dressing room as his players fail to take on board his tactical demands.

United have only won two Premier League games this season and it’s looking very hard right now to imagine them getting a realistic shot at a top four finish.

Man Utd fans will no doubt despair to see a club legend from his playing days struggling as manager, but it does increasingly seem like hiring him was the wrong move.

Solskjaer has never managed at anything like this level before, with most of his experience coming in Norwegian football and an underwhelming spell as Cardiff City manager five years ago.