Manchester United are reportedly keen to see an effort from players to improve the team spirit within the club at the moment.

The Red Devils have made a pretty atrocious start to the 2019/20 season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position already coming under some scrutiny.

The Mail claim Solskjaer already fears the sack if his side lose to Liverpool after the international break, though a slightly contradictory report from ESPN suggests the club also expects more of a response to the situation from the players.

There seems to be an issue with team unity at Old Trafford at the moment, and ESPN claim there’s the feeling that players could do more to form a stronger connection.

The report references a recent team bonding meal which many players did not bother to turn up to.

Man Utd fans will be hoping their players can step up and help sort this out, though many will also increasingly feel Solskjaer is simply not doing a good enough job of motivating them.

MUFC have been in dire form since hiring the inexperienced Norwegian permanently and that risky move now looks to have been the wrong choice.