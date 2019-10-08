Manchester United midfielder Fred has responded to stinging criticism he’s received from pundits such as Gary Neville and Martin Keown.

The Brazil international has not really had the desired impact since joining the Red Devils last summer and it would be fair to say fans and pundits like are increasingly losing patience with him considering he arrived for a big fee and with plenty of expectation on his shoulders.

Still, it seems Fred is taking the criticism with good grace and has vowed to keep quiet and keep trying to improve, and that he’s open to looking at what pundits are saying about him.

As noted by the Metro, former Man Utd defender Neville admitted he couldn’t work out any specific area Fred seemed to specialise in, while Keown referred to him as a ‘joke’ for his lack of ability on the ball.

The 26-year-old seems aware he needs to improve, however, and is aware these legends of the game probably have some useful insight to offer.

“They are within their rights, they’ve won many titles … We have to shut up and work on the pitch,” he told Esporte Interativo, as translated by the Metro.

“Some critics are pointless — but many can offer me lessons. I like to read what people are saying about my performances. With that, I can try to get better.

“Every day when I arrive at the training ground, when I see those big letters with the name of the club, I pinch myself.

“So I know this club is gigantic. I like to read about its history, best players and historical moments.

“It hasn’t been great times for us — our rivals are winning titles and we’re not even in the Champions League. It makes our fans sad and I feel sad as well.

“This club deserves silverware and we’re going to fight to get better. We have to put United back in the place it should never have left.”