Manchester United and Liverpool are both interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg centre-forward Erling Haaland when the transfer market reopens.

The Norwegian is currently the most in-form striker in European football, with an astounding 18 goals to his name from 11 matches across all competitions at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Four of those have come in the Champions League, with a superb hat-trick in a 6-2 win over Genk alerting the world to his unique talents, before he also found the net in Salzburg’s narrow 4-3 defeat at Liverpool last week.

According to Calcio Mercato, United and Liverpool are set to do battle in the transfer market for Haaland next year, with Tottenham also thought to be weighing up a bid.

It seems that the 19-year-old will have his pick of top clubs in 2020, with a major step up inevitable if he continues on his current trajectory.

The Red Devils could already have the edge in this particular transfer race, given the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with Haaland during his last managerial stint at Molde.

The teenager could be open to a reunion at Old Trafford, but according to Talk Sport, he has already grown tired of speculation linking him with a move away from Salzburg, branding ongoing rumours “boring”.

United or Tottenham seem more logical next destinations for Haaland, though, with Liverpool already boasting one of the most feared attacking line-ups in Europe.

Haaland would surely slot straight into Solskjaer’s line up at the Theatre of Dreams, while at Spurs, he could be granted the opportunity to challenge Harry Kane for a starting spot.

The Norway international has already proved he can deliver the goods on the biggest stage and he has all the necessary attributes to be a success in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen who will end up landing his signature.