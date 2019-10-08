Manchester United can reportedly sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a fraction of what it cost them to dismiss previous boss Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils axed Mourinho in December last year but now face similar struggles under his replacement Solskjaer as his future is plunged into doubt.

A report from the Mail claims the Norwegian himself fears the sack if his side lose their next game against Liverpool when the Premier League returns after the international break.

And if Man Utd do decide to part ways with Solskjaer, they needn’t fear a huge financial cost to do so, according to the Metro.

The Metro explain that it would cost United £7million to pay off Solskjaer – significantly less than the £19.6m they had to pay out to Mourinho.

It remains to be seen what MUFC will choose to do, but one imagines Solskjaer can’t last much longer after so many poor results and worrying performances.

It’s hard to see the inexperienced 46-year-old improving this weak squad, with the style of football not offering much in the way of hope for the future.

And if it really would be relatively cheap to get rid, it could be well worth it for United to save their season.