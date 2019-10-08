Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson – currently on loan at Sheffield United – has been drafted into Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Brammall Lane and returned to the club for the 2019-20 campaign shortly after penning a new contract at Old Trafford, which ties him to United until 2022.

The 22-year-old has been ever-present for the Blades at the start of the new season, but he did come under criticism for an embarrassing error which gifted Liverpool a 1-0 win over the newly-promoted side on September 29.

Despite that costly mistake, Henderson has been handed a surprise England call up by Southgate, replacing injured Burnley shot-stopper Tom Heaton in his 25-man squad.

The United ace quickly took to Twitter to express his joy after the announcement was made, writing: “This is what dreams are made of… it’s a dream come true to receive my first England senior call up!!!”

This is what dreams are made of… it’s a dream come true to receive my first @England senior call up!! ??? pic.twitter.com/gmzUrJSvZk — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) October 8, 2019

England are set to take in a trip to the Czech Republic on October 11, before another away clash against Bulgaria three days later, as they aim to book their place in Euro 2020.

A win against the Czechs would confirm a spot in next year’s competition for the Three Lions, where Southgate will be looking to build on a superb semi-final showing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Henderson is unlikely to be granted his international debut, with Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Burnley ‘keeper Nick Pope still ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, being a part of England’s set up represents a huge step forward in the 22-year-old’s career and if he continues on his current trajectory, he might end up challenging Pickford for a regular starting spot in the near future.