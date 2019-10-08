Everton are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as they keep tabs on him ahead of January.

The 23-year-old looks a top talent who could shine at a bigger club and in a more competitive league after a promising start to his career so far.

Dembele initially caught the eye in spells at Fulham and Celtic, and he’s now continuing his prolific form with Lyon, having scored five goals in four games this season, after hitting 20 in all competitions last term.

This recently saw the Mail link Dembele with Man Utd, and now Football Insider report that Everton could also be suitors for the Frenchman after their poor start to the season.

It seems clear both these clubs could benefit from having more firepower up front after their recent struggles, and Dembele seems an ideal solution.

Football Insider claim the player would likely cost around £40million, which could be a bargain in this market if he can take his form with him to the Premier League.