‘Not a top six team’ and ‘some of them should be ashamed’ – BBC pundit scathing in assessment of Man Utd

Man Utd have been slammed by guest BBC pundit Don Hutchinson as he laid into the squad and certain players after their desperately poor start to the season.

The Red Devils are down in 12th place in the Premier League table after eight games, having won just two of their outings while scoring only nine goals.

In turn, it has been a disastrous start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they not only look set for a struggle to break back into the top four this season, but they could even find themselves scrapping to be involved in the top six given the likes of Leicester City are threatening to break up the usual group.

Hutchinson evidently believes that there are real problems at Old Trafford, as he has described Man Utd as currently looking like a mid-table team who aren’t showing enough to suggest that they can make it into the top six as the months go on.

Further, he even questioned the effort and desire of some of the players as he was adamant that it’s ‘hard to identify which players are trying’, which is perhaps even more worrying if you’re Solskjaer and trying to turn things around.

For the most part, it has to be said that there is a simple lack of quality across the pitch for United to be where they want to be this season.

Having decided to rely heavily on youth, they don’t have the experience, leadership and world-class talent in the side to lead the younger players forward through difficult moments and bail them out when necessary.

With that in mind, it’s making everyone look bad currently, and although some of Hutchinson’s points are certainly valid, it’s always difficult to question desire as surely none of the players at Man Utd are enjoying losing and will be desperate to turn things around.