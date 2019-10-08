Liverpool have reportedly made Martin Odegaard their top priority transfer target as Real Madrid decide they’re ready to cash in on him now for £44million.
The Norway international is seen by Liverpool as an ideal Philippe Coutinho replacement, according to Calciomercato, as translated by Team Talk.
Odegaard has shone on loan at Real Sociedad this season but may not have a long-term future at the Bernabeu as it seems Florentino Perez is planning to let him go for the right price.
This has led to Odegaard also being linked as a transfer target for Manchester United, but one imagines Liverpool would surely be his preferred option.
The 20-year-old could be an ideal fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side and should follow other young players in improving under the expert guidance of the German tactician.
£44m could end up being a bargain for Liverpool if Odegaard fulfils his enormous potential, so Reds fans will surely be desperate to see this happen.