Menu

Photo: Childhood photo of Newcastle’s hero vs Man United suggests his allegiances lie north of the border

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

I’m pretty sure all of us have had a football shirt at some point that had no reflection of who we supported. Perhaps a souvenir from somewhere we visited or a weird gift from an over zealous family member keen to impress their team on us.

It’s always interesting when a childhood photo emerges of a player wearing an unexpected kit. Does it mean they supported that team as a kid? Perhaps it means they would love to play for that team one day?

READ MORE: Video: Matty Longstaff scores on Premier League debut as Man United fall behind vs Newcastle

An early photo of the Longtaff’s has shown a young Matty wearing a Celtic kit:

Sean Longstaff has been impressive since breaking into the team but it was Matty who stole the headlines yesterday. He was unlucky with a first half effort and went on to score a stunning winner to further pile the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It will be interesting to see if he manages to become a first team regular. Perhaps Neil Lennon should keep tabs on him in case he can be persuaded to pull on that famous shirt again…

More Stories Matty Longstaff