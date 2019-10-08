Photo: Childhood photo of Newcastle’s hero vs Man United suggests his allegiances lie north of the border

I’m pretty sure all of us have had a football shirt at some point that had no reflection of who we supported. Perhaps a souvenir from somewhere we visited or a weird gift from an over zealous family member keen to impress their team on us.

It’s always interesting when a childhood photo emerges of a player wearing an unexpected kit. Does it mean they supported that team as a kid? Perhaps it means they would love to play for that team one day?

An early photo of the Longtaff’s has shown a young Matty wearing a Celtic kit:

Great picture of the Longstaff brothers, I particularly like Matty’s threads… ?? pic.twitter.com/aSAjRBIiwf — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 7, 2019

Sean Longstaff has been impressive since breaking into the team but it was Matty who stole the headlines yesterday. He was unlucky with a first half effort and went on to score a stunning winner to further pile the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It will be interesting to see if he manages to become a first team regular. Perhaps Neil Lennon should keep tabs on him in case he can be persuaded to pull on that famous shirt again…