Photo: Furious AC Milan fan protests at club HQ ahead of Pioli appointment

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of appointing Stefano Pioli as their new coach, and it certainly hasn’t gone down well with their supporters.

It’s been a miserable start to the campaign for the Rossoneri, as they’ve lost four of their opening seven games which leaves them down in 13th place in the Serie A table.

Marco Giampaolo only arrived this past summer, but as noted by Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio in his tweet below, it has been suggested that a change is now imminent.

He adds that Pioli is expected to sign his contract tonight and will take his first training session tomorrow, and so Milan are seemingly on the verge of making a managerial change and it has received a huge backlash as a result on Tuesday.

The ‘Pioli Out’ hashtag was trending on Twitter as countless supporters vented their anger and frustration over the decision, largely given Pioli has shown little during his coaching career to suggest that he is best placed to guide the Italian giants back into the top four this season.

Having pulled the plug on Giampaolo so quickly too, it’s creating plenty of uncertainty and doubt at Milan, and time will tell whether or not Pioli is the man to bring stability and calmness to get them back on the right track.

However, one Milan fan in particular wasn’t impressed at all and headed to the club’s HQ, ‘Casa Milan’, as seen in the image below, and they delivered a clear message as they slammed the entire management team as well as owners Elliott over their running of the club since the summer.

In truth, it has been rather shambolic and that has been reflected on the pitch, but it doesn’t appear as thought the protests and backlash will force the club off course as Pioli looks set to replace Giampaolo in the coming hours.

Incontro in corso @acmilan-entourage #Pioli per definire i dettagli del contratto. In serata la firma del nuovo allenatore rossonero, domani il primo allenamento @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) October 8, 2019