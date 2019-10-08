Former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has been sensationally tipped to accept the Everton job if the offer comes along.

Richard Keys has been quoted as saying he believes the Spanish tactician would walk back from his big-money job in the Chinese Super League for another crack in the Premier League.

Marco Silva is certainly struggling at Everton right now and makes sense as one of the most likely next manager sackings in the Premier League.

Benitez could be a decent upgrade and Keys is convinced it’s a move that could happen despite his Liverpool connections.

“Who next? Arsene Wenger is available of course. So is David Moyes and my call left field last week was Rafa,” Keys said.

“Don’t believe he wouldn’t take it. He tried twice to get it when he was at Newcastle – before Sam and Silva. He’d walk back from China for it.

“Rafa doesn’t do ‘emotion’ – as he proved when he went to Chelsea. He does what he believes is right for himself. He always has. Ask Mike Ashley.

“If Newcastle fans are wondering why I’m suggesting Rafa – let me explain. Never have I said he isn’t a good coach. We all know he is.

“What irritated me about his time at Newcastle was the constant moaning. He knew the deal. So get on with it. Despite being told time and again that he’d walk into one of the world’s top jobs on leaving Newcastle I said he wouldn’t. He didn’t.

“He had the best job he was ever going to get in England – unless Everton are brave enough. Let’s see…”