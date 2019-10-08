Real Madrid are said to be eyeing up Chelsea and England star Tammy Abraham as an alternative signing to Harry Kane.

Abraham has been in superb form so far this year, with the former Aston Villa loanee bagging eight goals in his first eight games in the Premier League.

The youngster is currently joint-top with Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, as he looks to make a name for himself in England’s top flight following a fine season with Villa last year.

And it seems like this form has caught the eye of Real Madrid if recent reports regarding the player are to be believed.

As per Don Balon, Real are keen on Spurs’ Harry Kane, however given that his price tag is a whopping €200M, the club have turned their attentions elsewhere, namely to Abraham, a player the club want as an alternative signing to the Tottenham talisman.

Benzema, as good as he’s been in recent months, has still declined a fair bit in recent seasons, and this, combined with the fact that he’s slowly approaching the tail-end of his career, means that Real are definitely wise to be on the lookout for strikers.

Given that their options at striker are fairly limited, we doubt Chelsea would be willing to let Abraham leave for anything but a large fee should Real come calling.

However, it’ll definitely be interesting to see if the Blues are ready to sell him should Los Blancos make a substantial bid for him in the near future…