Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on a move for Ajax and Holland midfielder Donny Van De Beek, who could become the club’s first signing of their 2020/21 season.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, talks between Ajax and Real regarding a deal for Van De Beek are at an advanced stage, with Los Blancos set to sign the midfielder for a fee of around €70M next summer.

It’s also noted that Real chiefs Perez and Sanchez have held meetings with Ajax chiefs, and are optimistic regarding their side’s chances of landing Van De Beek in the near future.

Given the injury troubles Real have dealt with so far this year, the Spanish giants could definitely do with adding to their options in the centre of the park.

Stars such Isco, James Rodriguez, Modric and Asensio have already had their seasons rocked by injuries so far this term, something that suggests Zidane could do with more options to choose from in that area.

And it seems like Real are fully aware of this if their pursuit of Dutchman Van De Beek is anything to go off…

Van De Beek’s form with Ajax has seen him rise to prominence these past few seasons, something that seems to have caught Real’s eye.

The 22-year-old has managed to bag a total of 33 goals and 25 assists in all competitions since the start of the 2017/18 season, a hugely impressive return for a midfielder.

It’ll be interesting to see if this report has any substance to it, and whether Real will be able to get a move for the player over the line between now and next summer.