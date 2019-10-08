Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly decided he wants to leave the club and seal a transfer to Barcelona in 2020.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer for the Reds but Don Balon claim this could now be his final season at Anfield if he gets his way.

The report explains that Salah is also a target for Real Madrid, but that the former Roma man does not want a move to the Bernabeu because of his long-running feud with Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos.

Losing Salah would be a huge blow for Liverpool after all their recent progress, though it could also be argued that they’re now in a strong enough position to cope without him.

Sadio Mane’s improved form now means he’s possibly become more important than Salah, while Jurgen Klopp also has quality forwards like Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi to choose from.

Salah could be an ideal signing for Barcelona to replace Lionel Messi due to their similar styles of play, and with the Argentine surely now coming towards the end of his career at the very highest level.