Krylia Sovetov striker Aleksandr Sobolev has appeared to confirm that he’s had scouts from Arsenal watching him amid transfer rumours linking him with the Gunners.

The 22-year-old has clearly caught the eye of big clubs in recent times as the Sun claim both Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in his services at the moment.

The Sun’s report suggests Sobolev would cost around £15million and also quote the player as saying he was told Arsenal scouts have been keeping tabs on him, whilst also responding to rumoured interest from Man Utd.

“I was told after the Sochi game that Arsenal scouts came to see me,” he said. “In my opinion this is true. I am not 100 per cent sure, but this is what I was told.

“They said that the scouts were sitting in the stand. Manchester United’s interest? I can’t even imagine how this could be. Where am I [in my career], and where are United?

“It is my dream to play in England. But in order to do so I have to keep on scoring goals, training and working hard.”

Both clubs could clearly do with strengthening at the moment after poor starts to the season – particularly the Red Devils, who look light up front after selling Romelu Lukaku and loaning out Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

The Gunners, however, might also benefit from more options in that area as they lost squad players in Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi over the summer, while Alexandre Lacazette has missed much of the season with injury.