Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears Manchester United sack if they lose to Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly fears the pressure to sack him will be too strong if he loses his next game against Liverpool after the international break.

The Red Devils have been in awful form at the start of this season, following a poor end to the last campaign as well.

It increasingly looks like hiring Solskjaer was a mistake, with the relatively inexperienced Norwegian tactician looking out of his depth at this level.

It seems Solskjaer now fears he may have just one game to save his job now as he fears he could well be shown the door if United lose to rivals Liverpool when the Premier League returns, according to the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen if the Man Utd board will show much more patience with Solskjaer, with Jose Mourinho dismissed after a similarly poor start last year.

However, it’s debatable if top quality options are really out there for MUFC right now, and changing managers frequently in the last few years hasn’t done them much good.

Still, it makes sense that Solskjaer might be on thin ice after so many woeful results and performances, particularly away from home, in recent months.