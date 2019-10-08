Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter yesterday to rejoice at the fact that defender Joel Matip has picked up the PFA’s Premier League Player of the Month award for September.

It was confirmed on Monday by the Reds’ official Twitter account that their Cameroonian defender had been awarded with the accolade after some strong performance’s in September.

The former Schalke man has had a very strong start to the season, and now, it seems like he’s finally been rewarded for that in the form of this POTM award.

Matip’s performances during the month of September helped the club keep up their 100% record in the Premier League, as Klopp’s side claim victories over the like of Chelsea, Sheffield United and Newcastle, three tricky games.

During these wins, Matip has put in some truly solid displays, with the 28-year-old performances in these games simultaneously helping him establish himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

After this news was announced, LFC fans took to social media to heap praise on Matip, with one supporter even stating that this news has brought him to tears, although we somehow doubt he’s telling the truth!

Well deserved ???? — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 7, 2019

very well deserved — Vik?? (@LFCVik) October 7, 2019

Yessssss we did it lads ?? pic.twitter.com/ofpEhcTK3g — mboopi (@boardmanburner) October 7, 2019

That's brilliant. Not so underrated now is he? Well done Joel. ? — ?Rachel Ellis? (@RleEllis) October 7, 2019

No one was going to take this from you Big Joe!! Well deserved. #YNWA — Taz Bwakura (@tazkkl68) October 7, 2019

He is such a wonderful person, I could cry because I love it when honest and good people get what they deserve — Julian?? (@Julian_01m) October 7, 2019

FINALLY SOME RECOGNITION — Archie (@TheFirminoRoIe) October 7, 2019

Think I’m gonna cry — ??????? (@LiverpooooI) October 7, 2019