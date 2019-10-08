Real Madrid could reportedly face a clear out in January as a trio of senior stars are being linked with an exit in the New Year.

Zinedine Zidane has had his troubles so far this season, particularly in Europe, as the Spanish giants haven’t always convinced and have suffered some disappointing setbacks.

While they have work to do in the Champions League to ensure that they make it out of their group, they sit top of the La Liga table after eight games and remain unbeaten.

In turn, it isn’t all negative and perhaps the January transfer window will allow the Real Madrid boss to make further changes to his squad and ensure that they are still competing for major trophies in the second half of the campaign.

However, there are a string of exits being touted for January, as Calciomercato, via El Chiringuito, note that both Isco and Gareth Bale could be seeking a departure.

As noted by BBC Sport, it’s claimed that the Welshman wants to leave, while Isco has been limited to three brief appearances so far this season, albeit an injury has kept him out of contention for the most part.

Nevertheless, an exit could now be a potential solution for the pair, while Calciomercato add that Mariano Diaz is another player likely to seek an exit given his lack of playing time so far this season.

With fierce competition for places and having slipped down the pecking order, Diaz will surely be itching to secure an exit to gain a more prominent role elsewhere, and so there could be plenty of activity for Real Madrid in January when the transfer market re-opens for business.